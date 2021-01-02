International film fest at four centres, Covid certificate must for delegates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postponed 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held at four centres in February. Films will be screened at five theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad for five days each, Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan has said.The festival was split in the wake of the Covid threat and Thiruvananthapuram will be the permanent venue of the IFFK in future, he said. A Covid negative certificate is mandatory for delegates.

Antigen test facilities will be available at all festival centres.Thiruvananthapuram will host the festival from February 10 to 14, Ernakulam from February 17 to 21, Thalassery from February 23 to 27 and Palakkad from March 1 to 5. Only 200 delegates will be allowed for one show. The inaugural and valedictory functions will also be limited to the same number of delegates. The festival sections are international competition, world cinema, Malayalam cinema today, Indian cinema now, kaleidoscope, retrospective and homage.

IFFK: Each theatre to screen four films a day

Two shows of international competition and world cinema sections will be organised in each district. Other sections will have one screening. Only four films will be screened in a theatre per day. The delegate fees for the public is `750 and `400 for children. Delegates of a district can register for the festival at the respective region only. entry to theatres will be through online seat reservation. Thermal scanning and social distancing are mandatory. Theatres will be sanitised after each show.

Film, TV awards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the 50th State Film Awards at the Tagore Theatre in the capital at 6pm on January 29. The J C Daniel Award, the top most honour, wi l l be awarded to director hariharan. entry is limited to 200 people. Minister A K Balan will present the State TV Awards at Mahatma Ayyankali hall here at 6pm on January 9. A total of 53 people will receive awards at the function.