Four venues for IFFK spark row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government decision to conduct the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at four centres across the state in view of the Covid situation has triggered a debate. A section of political leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, MP, and K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, and a few film personalities have come out saying the move will result in the state capital losing its “brand value”. A social media campaign has also begun urging the government to retain the festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister A K Balan had on Friday announced that the films will be screened at theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad.

‘Review decision’ Sabarinadhan was the first to lash out against the move, as he felt that it would affect ‘Brand Thiruvananthapuram’, which was developed over the past 25 years. “Well known international film festivals — Berlin, Venice and Cannes — are identified by these cities. IFFK has earned Thiruananthapuram a place in the world cinema atlas,” he said in a Facebook post. Terming the decision unfortunate, Sabarinadhan urged the government to review the same.

‘Deplorable move’ Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also joined the social media campaign #IFFKMustStay, terming it a deplorable move by the Chief Minister’s Office. “Thiruvananthapuram offers IFFK not just a great venue, but glimpses of tradition, facilities and above all a passionate population comprising knowledgeable cinephiles. It’s where Senegalese films attract sold-out crowds & Kim Ki Duk get mobbed on the streets,” he wrote on FB.

Kerala Chalachitra Academy officials termed the controversy unnecessary. As per international festival norms, IFFK cannot be held in any venue other than Thiruvananthapuram. However, considering the current scenario, the festival is being held at four centres this time, they said. “IFFK is being held at different centres this edition and that it’s not a permanent change. The Federation of International Film Festivals itself has made it clear that Thiruvananthapuram will be the permanent venue for IFFK,” Academy chairman Kamal told TNIE.

“As per the norms, we first intimated them on the decision to conduct the festival in February, instead of December. Later, we informed them about the plans to conduct the fest at four venues in view of the Covid situation, which they agreed. Based on that, we informed the government about the plan,” said Kamal. He said there was no hidden political motives behind the decision. Kamal said the four regions were chosen based on availability of theatres.

Though it wa s i n i t i a l l y p l a n n e d t h a t Kozhikode could be one of the venues, Thalassery was later finalised due to the availability of theatres. “Palakkad was chosen since a major film festival is yet to be held in the region. We wanted to ensure that Thrissur-Palakkad region is not left out. We took the decision keeping in mind practical reasons.” Academy vice-chairperson Beena Paul reiterated Minister Balan’s statement that the fest will be back in Thiruvananthapuram from next edition.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the IFFK will be held in the state capital in the coming years. The current decision is part of the measures taken in view of Covid-19. “Those trying to create baseless controversies are the ones who want to destroy the festival. Thiruvananthapuram will remain as the permanent venue of the festival. There need not be any concerns in this regard,” he said in a statement.

Int’l jury to watch movies online

In view of the Covid scenario, no delegates or jury members from abroad will come to the state this time. The international jury will watch movies online while international filmmakers whose movies are screened here will interact with the delegates online. “If jury members or delegates come from outside, they’ll have to be in quarantine here and later undergo quarantine in their home country. That’s why most of them don’t prefer being physically present here” said an official.