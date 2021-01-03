STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seven of wedding party die after bus from Karnataka falls on empty house in Kasaragod 

The bus had around 40 passengers at the time of the incident. Police say the death toll is likely to go up as some of the passengers have suffered grievous injuries. 

Published: 03rd January 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka bus accident

Overturned bus that was carrying a wedding party in Karnataka on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Seven persons, including two children, were killed when a bus transporting wedding guests from Puttur in Karnataka veered off a steep road and fell on top of an uninhabited house at Pariyaram, a border village near Panathur in Kasaragod district on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to Karike panchayat in Karnataka when it met with the accident at Pariyaram, said the passengers. All the deceased belonged to Puttur in Dakshina Kannada.

The district administration identified them as Aadarsh (12), a deaf and mute boy, and his father Rajesh (45); Sreyas (13); Ravichandran (40) and his wife Seshamma (39); Sumathi (50); and the cleaner of the bus Sasidhara Poojary (43).

ALSO READ | Kasaragod bus accident: Man saved two women, but death snatched away his 13-year-old son

The private bus had around 65 persons, including 14 children, according to passengers. Of them, 11 persons suffered serious injuries and 46 persons suffered minor injuries, said district surveillance officer Dr A T Manoj. 

The seriously injured first brought to the Taluk Hospital in Poodankal, 17 km away, and then to District Hospital in Kanhangad, 40 km away.

Later, the 11 patients were shifted to private hospitals in Mangaluru in ambulances.

District medical officer Dr A V Ramdas identified the critically injured persons as Sujith (13), Vijith (13), Vijay (17), Lihitha (17), Kavyasree (17), Vidya (18), Shivappa (40), Vijya (41), Malathy (42), Parvathi (62), and Akkamma (65).

Those with minor injuries were treated in the Taluk Hospital and the District Hospital and in the evening, they were bused to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, from where the Dakshina Kannada district administration would drop them back home in Puttur.

Wedding and the tragedy

Aruna, a young BEd graduate from Puttur, and Prashanth Kumar, an employee of Karike panchayat's water division, was getting married on Sunday. 

In the morning, there was a wedding ritual in Aruna's house in Puttur and the ritual of tying the thali was scheduled in Kumar's house at Karike panchayat in the afternoon.

Around 10.30 am, two buses -- one each with guests of the bride and the groom -- left Puttur for Kumar's house in Karike. The bride and the groom left ahead in private cars. 

However, to reach Karike panchayat inside the Pushpagiri reserve forest of Karnataka, they have to travel 10km in Kasaragod's Panathady panchayat.

The accident happened around 12.30 pm at Pariyaram near Panathur, which was 5km from Kumar's house in Karike panchayat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, minister for transport A K Saseendran and revenue minister from Kasaragod E Chandrasekharan expressed condolences.

Transport minister Saseendran has asked for a report on the accident. Kasaragod collector D Sajith Babu said he has deputed Kanhangad sub-collector D R Megasree to enquire into the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka bus accident kerala bus accident
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp