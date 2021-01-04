STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinemas ready to reopen by January 13, ball now in Kerala government’s court

Published: 04th January 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Theatre

For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Theatre owners in the state have set January 13 as the tentative date for reopening cinemas, provided the government agrees to their demands. They are pinning hopes on resuming operations with the screening of ‘Master’ featuring Tamil superstar Vijay.

“The producers and exhibitors have put forth various recommendations before the state government, including relaxation in entertainment tax and waiver of fixed charges in electricity bills, to help the industry tide over the huge financial losses it suffered due to the Covid-induced lockdown. We hope our demands will be met so that the theatres can be opened at least by January 13,” said Rejaputhra Renjith, president, Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

According to G Sureshkumar, a fellow KFPA office-bearer, though many Malayalam film producers have announced dates for releasing their movies, they need to assess the situation closely before making a decision.

The representatives of Kerala Film Chamber, the apex body, will meet on Wednesday to discuss the follow-up measures for reopening the cinemas by January 13.

They are pretty hopeful of an amicable solution and that ‘Master’ can be screened on January 13 itself.

Apart from ‘Master’, the producer of the Jayasurya-starrer ‘Vellam’ has already expressed his willingness to release his movie, once the theatres are reopened.

Mammootty’s ‘The Priest’, Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham’, Nivin Pauly’s ‘Thuramukham’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ are also expected in March-April window.

Earlier, after the government gave the nod for cinemas to reopen from January 5, various stakeholders, including the Exhibitors’ Union, Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) and Distributors’ Association, had pointed out their difficulties to do so at short notice.

B Rakesh, KFPA treasurer and a member of the executive committee of Kerala Film Chamber, said it is nearly impossible to reopen theatres on January 5.

“Regarding the release of new Malayalam films, we will have to take a collective decision. The Chamber believes that a positive decision will be taken by the government,” he said.

“We believe the big-budget Malayalam movies will be released only by March. We are yet to know how the public will react even if the theatres resume screening. So, in our assessment, once the exam season is over, producers will come up to releasing their movies,” said Renjith.

