STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man arrested for trespassing into Mollywood actor Krishnakumar's house

Police sources said the man was arrested for trespassing into Krishnakumar's house at Maruthunkuzhy. In a CCTV grab obtained by the police, Faizal is seen waiting outside the gate hurling abuses.

Published: 04th January 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Further investigation is underway. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youngster who trespassed into the house of actor Krishnakumar was arrested by Vattiyoorkavu police on Sunday night. The man, identified as Faizal, reportedly hails from Malappuram and is said to have a history of mental illness.

Police sources said the man was arrested for trespassing into Krishnakumar's house at Maruthunkuzhy. In a CCTV grab obtained by the police, Faizal is seen waiting outside the gate hurling abuses. Later, when Krishnakumar told him not to do so, he jumped over the gate and tried to barge into the house via the front door.
Meanwhile, Krishnakumar had alerted the cops about the incident and they arrived in time to take him into custody.

The police said a case has been registered against the person for trespassing and other relevant charges. The police are also probing whether the accused is into drugs.

Krishnakumar had actively campaigned for the BJP in the local body election. In this context, the police are also verifying whether the incident has any political connection.

Vattiyoorkavu police, meanwhile, refused to share the details of the incident saying that the City Commissioner alone will respond to the media owing to the seriousness of the case.

"The commissioner will issue a press release on the matter. From our side, we are not going to give any comments," said a police officer of Vattiyoorkavu station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnakumar Kerala Mollywood
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp