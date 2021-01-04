Man arrested for trespassing into Mollywood actor Krishnakumar's house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youngster who trespassed into the house of actor Krishnakumar was arrested by Vattiyoorkavu police on Sunday night. The man, identified as Faizal, reportedly hails from Malappuram and is said to have a history of mental illness.

Police sources said the man was arrested for trespassing into Krishnakumar's house at Maruthunkuzhy. In a CCTV grab obtained by the police, Faizal is seen waiting outside the gate hurling abuses. Later, when Krishnakumar told him not to do so, he jumped over the gate and tried to barge into the house via the front door.

Meanwhile, Krishnakumar had alerted the cops about the incident and they arrived in time to take him into custody.

The police said a case has been registered against the person for trespassing and other relevant charges. The police are also probing whether the accused is into drugs.

Krishnakumar had actively campaigned for the BJP in the local body election. In this context, the police are also verifying whether the incident has any political connection.

Vattiyoorkavu police, meanwhile, refused to share the details of the incident saying that the City Commissioner alone will respond to the media owing to the seriousness of the case.

"The commissioner will issue a press release on the matter. From our side, we are not going to give any comments," said a police officer of Vattiyoorkavu station.