STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six UK returnees to Kerala test positive for new COVID strain: Health Minister KK Shailaja

The affected included two family members each from Kozhikode and Alappuzha, one each from Kottayam and Kannur.

Published: 04th January 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six persons who returned to the state from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant which is considered to be more contagious.

The affected included two family members each from Kozhikode and Alappuzha, one each from Kottayam and Kannur.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that all the infected people were under hospital isolation. “All the contacts of people infected are under surveillance. There is no need for panic though we need to step up the vigil,” said the minister.

The infected persons included a 35-year old native from Kozhikode and his two-year-old daughter; a woman (30) and man (36) from Alappuzha; a woman (20) from Kottayam and a man (29) from Kannur.

“The new virus strain is highly contagious. Even though it is treatable, we need to be careful,” said the minister. She requested the returnees to come forward with voluntary disclosure and those in contact list to get in touch with the health department.

The state has been monitoring the passengers flying down from European countries following a national alert on December 23.

It has found that 39 passengers mostly from UK have tested Covid-19 positive. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genome sequencing to find out if they had the mutant variant.

The first 12 samples were tuned negative for the UK strain. The six people detected with the UK strain infection might have landed here after December 14, said the minister.

Nationally, 38 people have been found to be positive for the new strain, in the test conducted at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Labs, a consortium of 10 labs including NIV, on Monday.

The direction has been issued to trace and isolate the co-travellers, family contacts and others. 

The Civil Aviation Ministry has extended the temporary travel ban for flights between UK and India from December 31 to January 7.

The ban was introduced on December 23. As many as 1900 people have landed in the state from Europe between December 9 and 23.

Stressing on the need to be more cautious, and following the Covid-19 protocol, the minister said the constant vigil has helped in reducing the number of daily cases which was expected to cross 20,000 at one stage.

“There has been a rise in cases after election. But it is still in the manageable limit,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK returnees Kerala Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates New COVID strain
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp