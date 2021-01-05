Didn't sign letter supporting Love Jihad law, say former Kerala HC judges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala High Court judges refuted reports that they were signatories to the campaign extending support to the implementation of the Love Jihad law in Uttar Pradesh.

While a former HC judge said he was told about the campaign but never gave his support, another judge said he is not even aware of the signature campaign.

A statement had claimed that four former HC judges have signed the letter sent to the UP Chief Minister.

As many as 200 retired bureaucrats and judicial officers, including former chief justices of high courts, chief secretaries and DGPs, have sent a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath in support of the new law against religious conversions in UP.

Justice Balakrishnan Nair, former judge of the Kerala HC, whose name appeared in the statement, said that nobody has contacted him in connection with the statement.

"I am not aware of the statement and have not signed or supported any campaign," he said.

Another judge, who sought anonymity, said he did not want his name to be dragged into controversies. Meanwhile, a former Kerala HC judge admitted that he gave a digital signature supporting the law.