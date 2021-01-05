STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

GAIL pipeline to Mangaluru will be enabler of growth for Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

"Though the project caused minor inconvenience to the general public, they cooperated with it understanding that it will usher in an era of development," said Pinarayi

Published: 05th January 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 450-km GAIL pipeline project connecting Kochi and Mangaluru will be an enabler of growth for Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday. Attending the inauguration of the project virtually, he said it will be beneficial for Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) Ltd and the proposed Petro Chemical park project coming up in Kochi.

He said completing the GAIL pipeline project was one of the major election promises of the LDF government, which has been achieved after clearing several roadblocks.

"I am happy that our combined efforts have borne fruit, fulfilling the will of the people. The project will help to improve the quality of life of the people. Though the project caused minor inconvenience to the general public, they cooperated with it understanding that it will usher in an era of development," said Pinarayi.

He said completing the 414 km long pipeline project was a daunting task as it had to be laid in thickly populated areas. The 99-km second stretch of the project from Kootanad to Coimbatore through Walayar will be completed soon.

Various departments including police and revenue joined hands to ensure smooth completion of the project, said Pinarayi.

Governors of Kerala and Karnataka Arif Mohammed Khan and Vajubhai Vala, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan attended the programme virtually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GAIL pipeline Pinarayi Vijayan Kochi Mangaluru Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp