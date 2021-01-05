GAIL pipeline to Mangaluru will be enabler of growth for Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 450-km GAIL pipeline project connecting Kochi and Mangaluru will be an enabler of growth for Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday. Attending the inauguration of the project virtually, he said it will be beneficial for Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) Ltd and the proposed Petro Chemical park project coming up in Kochi.

He said completing the GAIL pipeline project was one of the major election promises of the LDF government, which has been achieved after clearing several roadblocks.

"I am happy that our combined efforts have borne fruit, fulfilling the will of the people. The project will help to improve the quality of life of the people. Though the project caused minor inconvenience to the general public, they cooperated with it understanding that it will usher in an era of development," said Pinarayi.

He said completing the 414 km long pipeline project was a daunting task as it had to be laid in thickly populated areas. The 99-km second stretch of the project from Kootanad to Coimbatore through Walayar will be completed soon.

Various departments including police and revenue joined hands to ensure smooth completion of the project, said Pinarayi.

Governors of Kerala and Karnataka Arif Mohammed Khan and Vajubhai Vala, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan attended the programme virtually.