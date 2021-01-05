Losses run up to lakhs, poultry farmers staring at debt trap

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Poultry farmers in Kuttanad are staring at another disaster with the avian flu outbreak pulling them into a debt trap. In 2014 and 2016, hundreds of farmers had suffered losses to the tune of crores because of bird flu reported in the region. According to Kuttappayi of Thalavady, who lost around 15,000 ducks, farmers are facing huge debts.

“I have lost around Rs 15 lakh this season,” he said.

This time, he brought 20,500 ducklings costing around Rs 4.71 lakh from a hatchery at Chennithala, at Rs 23 a duckling, Kuttappayi said.

“Around 15,000 of them died of the virus infection in 15 days. Normally, after 35 to 40 days, a single duck fetches around Rs 90. Overall, I would get around Rs 18.45 lakh if the birds remain alive till 40 days. Now, I have lost around Rs 18 lakh,” he said.

A distraught Kuttappayi said he had taken loans from banks and private money lenders for farming. “The same thing happened to me in 2014 and 2016 and I suffered heavy losses.

The compensation given by the state and central governments is minimal. Farming cannot be sustained with that,” he said.

Samuel K, a traditional farmer from Pallippad, said he too suffered a loss of around Rs 15 lakh.

“I nurtured around 8,670 ducklings in my farm. Now, less than 1,500 remain. This year, I had availed of a Rs 8 lakh loan. In the 2018 flood, I had lost around Rs 15 lakh. But the state government gave a compensation of only Rs 5,000. Now, government officials are saying that only the ducks culled will be compensated for. That my dead ducks cannot be included in the list of losses is a betrayal,” Samuel said.

While the government is providing compensation only for the ducks culled, the market for ducks and eggs will vanish in the coming days dealing a heavy blow to more than 1,000 farmers across Alappuzha district.

With the district administration banning the sale of meat and egg of all birds in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks, farmers fear there will be no takers for live ducks and chickens either.

flu effect

38,000 birds to be culled in Alappuzha

VIRUS: H5N8 type

AFFECTED AREAS:

Thalavady, Thakazhi, Pallipadu, Karuvatta (all in Alappuzha) and Neendoor (in Kottayam)