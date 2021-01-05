STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Losses run up to lakhs, poultry farmers staring at debt trap

According to Kuttappayi of Thalavady, who lost around 15,000 ducks, farmers are facing huge debts.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kuttappayi buries  his ducklings that died of avian flu

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Poultry farmers in Kuttanad are staring at another disaster with the avian flu outbreak pulling them into a debt trap. In 2014 and 2016, hundreds of farmers had suffered losses to the tune of crores because of bird flu reported in the region. According to Kuttappayi of Thalavady, who lost around 15,000 ducks, farmers are facing huge debts.

“I have lost around Rs 15 lakh this season,” he said.
This time, he brought 20,500 ducklings costing around Rs 4.71 lakh from a hatchery at Chennithala, at Rs 23 a duckling, Kuttappayi said. 

“Around 15,000 of them died of the virus infection in 15 days. Normally, after 35 to 40 days, a single duck fetches around Rs 90. Overall, I would get around Rs 18.45 lakh if the birds remain alive till 40 days. Now, I have lost around Rs 18 lakh,” he said.

A distraught Kuttappayi said he had taken loans from banks and private money lenders for farming. “The same thing happened to me in 2014 and 2016 and I suffered heavy losses.

The compensation given by the state and central governments is minimal. Farming cannot be sustained with that,” he said.
Samuel K, a traditional farmer from Pallippad, said he too suffered a loss of around Rs 15 lakh. 

“I nurtured around 8,670 ducklings in my farm. Now, less than 1,500 remain. This year, I had availed of a Rs 8 lakh loan. In the 2018 flood, I had lost around Rs 15 lakh. But the state government gave a compensation of only Rs 5,000. Now, government officials are saying that only the ducks culled will be compensated for. That my dead ducks cannot be included in the list of losses is a betrayal,” Samuel said.

While the government is providing compensation only for the ducks culled, the market for ducks and eggs will vanish in the coming days dealing a heavy blow to more than 1,000 farmers across Alappuzha district. 

With the district administration banning the sale of meat and egg of all birds in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks, farmers fear there will be no takers for live ducks and chickens either.

flu effect

38,000 birds to be culled in Alappuzha 

VIRUS: H5N8 type
AFFECTED AREAS:
Thalavady, Thakazhi, Pallipadu, Karuvatta (all in Alappuzha) and Neendoor (in Kottayam)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
poultry farmers Bird Flu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp