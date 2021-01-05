STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mother of four sexually abuses minor son, arrested after father’s complaint

 A 35-year-old woman from Vakkom was arrested on the charges of sexually abusing her minor son three years back.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old woman from Vakkom was arrested on the charges of sexually abusing her minor son three years back. The mother of four, who is separated from her husband, was arrested on December 28 after her estranged husband filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee. 

Sources with the Kadakkavoor police station said the incident allegedly took place in 2018. When the couple separated over domestic issues, three children went to live with the father while the youngest kid was left with the woman. 

The incident came to light when the kids joined their father, who is working in the Middle East. The police said the boy, who was abused, told the matter to a religious scholar, who came to teach him religious lessons. The scholar conveyed this matter to the child’s father, who on return to the state contacted the police. “We received the complaint on December 18, but did not immediately proceed with the arrest. We directed the father to the Child Welfare Committee, which subjected the boy to three days counselling. They later gave us a report, based on which we arrested the woman,” said a police officer. 

It was a rare case of a mother abusing her son and because of that they carefully proceeded with the probe. “We did not want to jump the gun and hence conducted a thorough probe. Meanwhile, the boy has given his secret statement to the magistrate under CrPC 164. We collected all the evidence and then only we proceeded with the arrest,” the police officer said. The woman was charged under relevant sections of Pocso Act and is now in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor boy Sexual abuse
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp