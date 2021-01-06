Tamil writer A Madhavan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil writer and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award recipient A Madhavan, 87, passed away here on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. Born to Chellammal and Avudainayagam, who belonged to Kanyakumari district, Madhavan was brought up in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2015 for his collection of essays Ilakkiya Chuvadukal. He was also a recipient of Kalai Mamani Award in 2009, the highest recognition bestowed on writers and artists by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Mohapallavi, his first collection of short stories, was published in 1974. But Kadaitheru Kathaigal, the collection of his short stories, published the same year brought him more recognition. Krishna Parunthu, one of his novels, is considered a masterpiece.

His other works include Thoovanam (1987), Punalum Manalum (1974), Kamini, Anaichatham, Madhavan Kathaigal, Arabia Kuthirai, A Madhavan Kathaigal and A Madhavan Muthukkal. He was also conferred the Vishnupuram Literary Award. Madhavan had to give up his studies due to family circumstances. He later owned a shop in Chalai market to earn a living. Most of his short stories were based on his experiences as a businessman. He is survived by daughters Kalaiselvi and Malarselvi. The cremation will be held at the crematorium of Tamil Sangham at Thycaud at 10am on Wednesday.