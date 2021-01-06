STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tamil writer A Madhavan passes away

 Tamil writer and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award recipient A Madhavan, 87, passed away here on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil writer and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award recipient A Madhavan, 87, passed away here on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. Born to Chellammal and Avudainayagam, who belonged to Kanyakumari district, Madhavan was brought up in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2015 for his collection of essays Ilakkiya Chuvadukal. He was also a recipient of Kalai Mamani Award in 2009, the highest recognition bestowed on writers and artists by the Tamil Nadu Government. 

Mohapallavi, his  first collection of short stories, was published in 1974. But Kadaitheru Kathaigal, the  collection of his short stories, published the same year brought him more recognition. Krishna Parunthu, one of his novels, is considered a masterpiece.

His other works include Thoovanam (1987), Punalum Manalum (1974), Kamini, Anaichatham, Madhavan Kathaigal, Arabia Kuthirai, A Madhavan Kathaigal and A Madhavan Muthukkal. He was also conferred the Vishnupuram Literary Award. Madhavan had to give up his studies due to family circumstances. He later owned a shop in Chalai market to earn a living. Most of his short stories were based on his experiences as a businessman. He is survived by daughters Kalaiselvi and Malarselvi. The cremation will be held at the crematorium of Tamil Sangham at Thycaud at 10am on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil writer A Madhavan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp