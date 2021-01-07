STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on elections, govt gives Sabari rail green light

While being a boon for passengers visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the rail project will also pave the way for the development of the southeastern part of the state.

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed as the latest course correction by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, after its stance on women’s entry had antagonised Ayyappa devotees, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to put the Rs 2,815-crore Sabari rail project back on track. The state will fund half of the project through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The decision to restart the longpending project aimed at facilitating the Sabarimala pilgrimage also comes with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, especially with the Central Travancore region having favoured LDF considerably in the recent local body polls.

While being a boon for passengers visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the rail project will also pave the way for the development of the southeastern part of the state. The proposed 111-kilometre line from Angamaly in Ernakulam district to Erumeli in Kottayam district was announced during the 1997-98 railway budget. It was put in the cold storage after differences surfaced over its cost.

14 stations planned

In th e meantime, the project cost has ballooned from `517 crore to `2,815 crore. Currently, only seven kilometres between Angamaly and Kalady has been completed. The Railways had insisted on the state sharing 50% of the cost. Though the chief minister had requested the prime minister to direct the Railways to bear the entire cost considering the importance of the hill shrine, the response wasn’t favourable. The state government finally issued a statement saying it had decided to take a share of the burden considering the importance of the project.

The move is seen as another step by the LDF to endear itself to the Hindu community. “The allocation of funds for the rail project will be one of the highlights during the LDF’s election campaign in central Kerala. It assumes significance in the light of the new political friendship between LDF and KC Jose K Mani faction,” said political observer Bhasurendra Babu. Fourteen stations have been planned along the route.

