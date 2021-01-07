Kerala govt drops plans to take over medical college in Wayanad, will set up new institution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government decided to drop its plans to take over the DM WIMS Medical College, nursing and pharmacy colleges and associated institutions in Wayanad during a high-level meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

The government will now consider the plan of establishing a government medical college on its own. The decision came close on the heels of the feedback provided by a committee chaired by the chief secretary which studied the technical and financial reports submitted as part of the takeover.

“The proposals put forward by DM WIMS Education Research Foundation for the takeover are impractical. Thus it was decided not to move forward with the idea. The government will now find suitable land for the construction of the medical college. The health department will do the same,” read a statement from the CM’s office.

It was in November that the government entrusted a committee chaired by the chief secretary to provide its feedback regarding the feasibility of the takeover proposal. Before that, a committee was constituted in July for conducting a study regarding infrastructure, equipment and financial aspects of the medical college, hospital and other institutions.

Following the submission of its findings, a meeting was convened by the Chief Minister on November 2 and the high power committee headed by the chief secretary was constituted to further examine the takeover.

It was in July that the DM WIMS management came forward with the proposal to hand over its colleges and associated infrastructure to the state government. Azad Moopen, the managing trustee of the management, had then stated that the proposal will help improve healthcare delivery and medical education in Wayanad.

Along with the CM, the meeting on Thursday was attended by ministers KK Shailaja and E Chandrasekharan, chief secretary Vishwas Mehta, health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade and law secretary PK Aravindababu.