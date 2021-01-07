STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rape of minor: Woman, paramour arrested

The duo had been on the run after the outrage perpetrated on the girl came to light. 

Published: 07th January 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  A 36-year-old woman from West Kallada  and her paramour Vishnu Narayan, 40, alias Abhilash were on Wednesday arrested from Tiruvalla in connection with the sexual abuse of the woman’s 13-year-old daughter. The duo had been on the run after the outrage perpetrated on the girl came to light. 

According to the police, Vishnu, a part-time astrologer, used to perform poojas at various temples and houses in Tiruvalla. The mother of the girl too had approached him for resolving some astrological problems in her daughter’s life and the two later fell in love. 

After Vishnu raped the girl in the rented house at Sooranad, where the mother and the daughter had been put up by him when they came to meet him, she had revealed the incident to her mother. But the woman kept it a secret. Later, the grandmother of the girl took her away and lodged a complaint against the woman and her paramour with the Sooranad police after she came to know about the incident.

The duo was arrested from a rented house in Tiruvalla. According to the police, the girl’s mother had been twice married and the 13-year-old girl is her child from the second marriage. She is staying estranged from her husband. Abhilash is also married and has two children. Both were charged under the POCSO Act and the Child Protection Act.

Earlier before they went underground, the accused duo — after coming to know that the girl’s statement was being recorded — had filed a complaint before the Pulikeezhu police alleging that relatives were harassing them. A  team led by SHO A Feroz, SIs P Sreejith and Chandramohan, ASIs Hari, Harshad, Madhu and Sivakumar, CPO Manshad and woman CPO Helen arrested the accused who were remanded in 14-day custody.

Mom’s bid to hide rape incident 
Though the mother of the victim tried to keep the rape incident secret, the minor’s grandmother lodged a complaint against the woman and her paramour with the Sooranad police 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual abuse minor girl POCSO
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp