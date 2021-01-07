Rape of minor: Woman, paramour arrested

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 36-year-old woman from West Kallada and her paramour Vishnu Narayan, 40, alias Abhilash were on Wednesday arrested from Tiruvalla in connection with the sexual abuse of the woman’s 13-year-old daughter. The duo had been on the run after the outrage perpetrated on the girl came to light.

According to the police, Vishnu, a part-time astrologer, used to perform poojas at various temples and houses in Tiruvalla. The mother of the girl too had approached him for resolving some astrological problems in her daughter’s life and the two later fell in love.

After Vishnu raped the girl in the rented house at Sooranad, where the mother and the daughter had been put up by him when they came to meet him, she had revealed the incident to her mother. But the woman kept it a secret. Later, the grandmother of the girl took her away and lodged a complaint against the woman and her paramour with the Sooranad police after she came to know about the incident.

The duo was arrested from a rented house in Tiruvalla. According to the police, the girl’s mother had been twice married and the 13-year-old girl is her child from the second marriage. She is staying estranged from her husband. Abhilash is also married and has two children. Both were charged under the POCSO Act and the Child Protection Act.

Earlier before they went underground, the accused duo — after coming to know that the girl’s statement was being recorded — had filed a complaint before the Pulikeezhu police alleging that relatives were harassing them. A team led by SHO A Feroz, SIs P Sreejith and Chandramohan, ASIs Hari, Harshad, Madhu and Sivakumar, CPO Manshad and woman CPO Helen arrested the accused who were remanded in 14-day custody.

Mom’s bid to hide rape incident

