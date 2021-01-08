Kerala Governor to read policy address containing remarks against farm laws

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All eyes will be on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who will read out the policy address of the LDF government at beginning of its last budget session starting at 9.00 am on Friday.

The address typically outlines the achievements of the government and future programmes. What makes the customary address interesting is the inclusion of the state’s stand against the controversial farm laws enacted by the union government.

The Governor is likely to read the opinion of the state, which unanimously passed a resolution against the laws enacted by the union government, on the issue. The government had sent the copy of the policy address to governor the other day.

In an interview to The New Indian Express the Governor said he valued dissent in democracy but it should be done to build a consensus and not provoke conflict.



​Both LDF and UDF were at loggerheads with the Governor for his decision to turn down the state government's request to convene a special session on August 23. The issue was resolved after he later gave the nod later.

The assembly witnessed dramatic scenes last year when the opposition protested against the Governor for his views in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Congress MLAs blocked his way when he arrived at the assembly for the policy address on January 29, last year. They also demanded his recall.

The Governor read out the the paragraph containing state’s opposition against the CAA, though he said that he was doing so at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s request.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress-led opposition stages walkout as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is delivering his speech in Kerala Assembly

The budget for 2021-22 will be presented on January 15. Since the present government has only a few months’ tenure left, a vote on account for four months will be presented instead of full budget.