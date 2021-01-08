Spread of zoonotic diseases calls for foolproof prevention strategy

Ajith Kannan By

KOZHIKODE: The emergence of a series of zoonotic diseases threatening public health and state economy in recent times has served to highlight the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat the transmission of pathogens from animals to humans.

Avian influenza (bird flu) and Kyasanur Forest Disease (monkey flu) that hit Alappuzha and Wayanad districts respectively have added to the worries of the health department which is battling to contain Covid-19 — a zoonosis that has turned into a global pandemic. Further, over two dozen major zoonoses threatening to spread their tentacles pose a bigger worry for the state’s healthcare system.

The unexpected recurrence of avian flu has led to the culling of over 7 lakh birds in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts alone this year hurting the finances of poultry farmers. Last year, the virus outbreak was reported in northern districts like Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur leading to the culling of thousands of birds. Though the pathogen has not transmitted to humans in the state so far, health experts warn of the possibility of people getting infected with a mutated strain of the virus.

The monkey flu, which claimed at least 15 lives in Wayanad, is not a new disease. The virus spread was first reported in the hill district in 2015, mainly in tribal settlements close to the forest. It becomes difficult for the tribal people, whose livelihood is closely connected with forests, to avoid contracting the virus that spreads through wild monkeys. The Nipah outbreak that claimed 17 lives was an example of a virus spreading from a wild animal to humans in the state. Reported in Kozhikode in 2018, the deadly virus which was transmitted to a person from fruit bats is still a concern for the health authorities as fresh cases were reported last year. The virus can also have human-to-human spread.

Other major public health zoonoses reported in the state include tuberculosis (TB), anthrax, West Nile fever, yellow fever and malaria. The TB spread is prevalent among animals in the state with 25 elephants, on an average, dying of the disease every year. TB is common in cattle and other domestic animals. The severity of the bacteria spread to humans is very high. The state had reported transmission of the bacterial disease from animals to humans and vice versa.

While anthrax was reported in a cow in Ernakulam in 2006, the disease has not become a major challenge in the state so far while West Nile fever caused the death of a boy in Malappuram last year. TB, yellow fever and malaria are continuing unabated claiming the lives of hundreds every year.

Zoonoses(Zoonotic diseases)

A zoonosis is an infectious disease that spreads from animals to humans. Zoonotic pathogens may be bacterial, viral, parasitic or unconventional agents that can spread to humans through direct contact or other agents.

The diseases remain a major health problem in the state because of people’s close proximity to animals in agricultural practices and in the environment in general.

Zoonoses comprise a large per cent of all newly identified infections as well as many existing ones. Some diseases begin — such as HIV — as a zoonosis but later mutate into human only strains.

‘Kerala should be wary of emerging new diseases’

Kozhikode: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor M R Saseendranath said the state has a task on its hands to combat the spread of pathogens from animals to humans. “Controlling zoonotic diseases is a challenging one in the state mainly because of frequent contact with animals,” he said.

“Changes in climate and habitats are cited as the chief reasons for the outbreak of zoonotic diseases. Hence, chances are high for the emergence of new diseases in addition to existing ones.” As the numbers of cases of such diseases are rising, the state needs to adopt an effective strategy to combat the threat.

“Most importantly, people should become more vigilant while handling both domestic and wild animals. Preventive steps such as wearing masks and gloves is a must while interacting with animals,” he said. The lack of vaccines is another issue, he said. “Further, we should improve surveillance and diagnostic facilities to make prevention easier,” he said.