STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A year at home, Malayali students doing MBBS in China are worried lot

Unlike Russia or Ukraine, Chinese authorities have not yet sent out word on students’ return

Published: 09th January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It is a year to the day on Saturday (January 9) that Malappuram native Husna Pallikkunnan returned from China where she is pursuing medicine. Since then, she has been attending online classes.

However,  worry over practicals, medical council registration, visa expiry and unconfirmed reports that only vaccinated foreign students will be allowed back into the Chinese mainland is making her lose sleep. Husna is among the nearly 2,000 Malayalis worried about completing their course in China. 

“There is no word from authorities regarding the modalities for our return. Foreign businessmen are visiting China but not students. I am in the fourth year and the clinical part has begun. All the practical classes are pending. Also, my visa has expired,” said Husna, who is studying in Yangzhou University. 

According to Hanan Hamza, a third year student at Kunming Medical University, Chinese students are allowed to attend classes at the varsity. “We couldn’t do any  practicals  last year. Now, it is time for the next semester,” said the Kal-petta native.

After unconfirmed reports of Beijing insisting on inoculation as a precondition for allowing in foreign students, the latter submitted a memorandum to the health minister for including them in the priority list of vaccination. Another rumour doing the rounds --  about Tamil Nadu having decided against granting licence to  graduates of foreign medical schools who completed their studies online -- had made the student community jittery.

Following this, the student community had called on elected representatives and Shashi Tharoor, MP had already written to Indian ambassador to China to look into the issue. “Normally, this is the time we are required to spend more time in hospitals than in classrooms,” says Amal Nazeer of Kolappuram, Malappuram, who is a fourth year student at Shenyang University.

Recently an update on the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council website -- which said  there will be no registration for off-campus mode of foreign medical education -- had added to the anxieties of students. But  V G Pradeep Kumar, vice-president of the council, told TNIE that the circular is meant for students pursuing off-campus mode of medical education.  Razak Aviyoor, director of city-based Bright Education Consultancy, pointed out that unlike Russia or Ukraine, Chinese authorities are not communicating anything regarding the return of overseas students

Online losing steam

  • A recent update on the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council website says there will be no registration for off-campus mode of foreign medical education 
  • Another rumour doing the rounds — about Tamil Nadu having decided against granting licence to  graduates of foreign medical schools who completed studies online — had made students jittery
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayali students MBBS China COVID 19
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp