Ebrahim Kunju gets bail on medical ground

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to former public works minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, fifth accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

The High Court had dismissed his bail application earlier with an observation that the petitioner could file a fresh petition for bail once he was moved from the hospital to the jail. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that after the dismissal of the earlier petition, there was admittedly a change of circumstance as far as the petitioner’s health condition is concerned.

The bail petition stated that there was no improvement in his condition and it has deteriorated dangerously. The medical reports stated that his disease is not curable. Considering his health condition, the court said he can be released on bail on the medical ground with stringent conditions. The court also held that Kunju should not leave India without the permission of the court and asked him to surrender his passport.