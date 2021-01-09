LIFE Mission phase II, 20k title deeds distribution announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Distribution of title deeds to another 20,000 beneficiaries, launch of the second phase of LIFE Mission project this year, setting up of Metropolitan Transport Authority in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode on the lines of Kochi, constituting a special task force to deal with major disasters - these were some of the major highlights of the Governor’s policy address on Friday.

Most of the announcements were seen as a repetition of what has already been announced in the previous budgets. The policy address also stressed on Covid prevention measures and the state’s resolve to bring down the Covid test positivity rate below 5% and also arrest the spurt in daily Covid cases.