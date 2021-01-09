Sakeer Hussain back in CPM; ‘It’s routine,’ says Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided to reinduct controversial CPM Kalamassery area secretary Sakeer Hussain into the party. According to CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, Sakeer was given back his primary membership as the suspension period of six months got over.

“He will continue as a branch member and no other official charges have been handed over to him,” said Mohanan.

Sakeer is not new to controversies. The police had registered a case and arrested him two years ago in connection with the kidnapping of an industrialist. He was then ousted from the post of area secretary. The CPM then conducted an inquiry into the incident with the help of a committee that included senior leader Ela-maram Kareem, which gave a clean chit to Sakkeer.

Though reinstated as Kalamassery area secretary, another internal inquiry was conducted against him in 2019 by the party following allegations that he had amassed illegal assets and was involved in financial irregularities. Based on the report, Sakeer was later suspended for six months from the party.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, CPM state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan termed the decision a routine affair. Sakeer was taken back as he had completed six-month suspension, he said. Sakeer was suspended for actions unbecoming of a Communist party worker, Vijayaraghavan said

‘NCP not leaving LDF’

CPM secretary in charge and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan denied reports about Left ally NCP planning to shift base to opposition UDF. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said NCP continues to be a prominent Left ally.

“There are no issues between the NCP and the Left front and both share a good rapport. There’s nothing unusual in NCP state leaders meeting the party national leadership,” he added.