STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sakeer Hussain back in CPM; ‘It’s routine,’ says Vijayaraghavan

The CPM has decided to reinduct controversial CPM Kalamassery area secretary Sakeer Hussain into the party. 

Published: 09th January 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided to reinduct controversial CPM Kalamassery area secretary Sakeer Hussain into the party. According to CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, Sakeer was given back his primary membership as the suspension period of six months got over.

“He will continue as a branch member and no other official charges have been handed over to him,” said Mohanan.

Sakeer is not new to controversies. The police  had registered a case and arrested him two years ago in connection with the kidnapping of an industrialist. He was then ousted from the post of area secretary. The CPM then conducted an inquiry into the incident with the help of a committee that included senior leader Ela-maram Kareem, which gave a clean chit to Sakkeer. 

Though reinstated as Kalamassery area secretary, another internal inquiry was conducted against him in 2019 by the party following allegations that he had amassed illegal assets and was involved in financial irregularities. Based on the report, Sakeer was later suspended for six months from the party.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, CPM state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan termed the decision a routine affair. Sakeer was taken back as he had completed six-month suspension, he said. Sakeer was suspended for actions unbecoming of a Communist party worker, Vijayaraghavan said 

‘NCP not leaving LDF’
CPM secretary in charge and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan denied reports about Left ally NCP planning to shift base to opposition UDF. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said NCP continues to be a prominent Left ally.

“There are no issues between the NCP and the Left front and both share a good rapport. There’s nothing unusual in NCP state leaders meeting the party national leadership,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakeer Hussain CPM A Vijayaraghavan
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp