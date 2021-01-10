STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Novel ‘Rice Brigade’ to help jobless youths earn decent living

The programme will enable unemployed youths to earn a decent living during the present crisis triggered by Covid-19. 

Published: 10th January 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Scientists giving training to youths at a paddy field in Edappal

Scientists giving training to youths at a paddy field in Edappal

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Krishi Vigyan Kendra ( KVK), Tavanur has rolled out an ambitious project aimed at wooing youths to farming activities in the district. Under the ‘Rice Brigade’ initiative, scientists from the KVK will impart training on planting paddy seedlings.According to the officials, those willing to associate themselves with the programme can earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from planting seedlings on one acre of paddy field. The programme will enable unemployed youths to earn a decent living during the present crisis triggered by Covid-19. 

“We want more youngsters to enrol for the programme which provides them  green jobs. Four or five people can complete the planting of paddy seedlings on one acre of land within five to six hours. This means one person can earn close to Rs 1,000 for a single day’s toil. Its  potential should attract the youth. The youngsters must take up agricultural work in the same manner as they will do catering jobs and enjoy mud football,” said P K Abdul Jabbar, a scientist with the Kendra. 

A major advantage enjoyed by the district over the others is the kole fields spread across 650 hectares. The kole fields will be used to provide green jobs to youngsters under the programme. Jabbar says the Rice Brigade programme will help create a vital association between  youths and farmers in the district. “Migrant labourers utilise the opportunities available for carrying out farming in the state. Every season, migrant labourers earn over Rs 3 crore from agricultural activities in Malappuram alone. Last year, people from Chhattisgarh flew down here to do the planting jobs. Youngsters and jobless people are reluctant to take up farming jobs due to a sense of shame over performing such tasks Our aim is to create a sense of pride among the youth for doing agricultural activities. The programme will also make them understand that they should be part of the nation-building process by helping out  farmers.

KVK has already provided  training to more than 50 youngsters in the district. The institute has also developed a team of farmers in the district who can work with  youngsters as part of the programme. Youth clubs, organisations and individuals can take up the work on contract basis. Those interested should get in touch with the officials at the following number: 9447228022. As of now, youngsters are only taught how to plant seedlings. But in the future, exhaustive training on  paddy cultivation and employing all types of crop growing methods will be provided.  The ultimate aim of the programme is to create agricultural entrepreneurs from the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishi Vigyan Kendra
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp