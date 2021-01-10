Novel ‘Rice Brigade’ to help jobless youths earn decent living

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Krishi Vigyan Kendra ( KVK), Tavanur has rolled out an ambitious project aimed at wooing youths to farming activities in the district. Under the ‘Rice Brigade’ initiative, scientists from the KVK will impart training on planting paddy seedlings.According to the officials, those willing to associate themselves with the programme can earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from planting seedlings on one acre of paddy field. The programme will enable unemployed youths to earn a decent living during the present crisis triggered by Covid-19.

“We want more youngsters to enrol for the programme which provides them green jobs. Four or five people can complete the planting of paddy seedlings on one acre of land within five to six hours. This means one person can earn close to Rs 1,000 for a single day’s toil. Its potential should attract the youth. The youngsters must take up agricultural work in the same manner as they will do catering jobs and enjoy mud football,” said P K Abdul Jabbar, a scientist with the Kendra.

A major advantage enjoyed by the district over the others is the kole fields spread across 650 hectares. The kole fields will be used to provide green jobs to youngsters under the programme. Jabbar says the Rice Brigade programme will help create a vital association between youths and farmers in the district. “Migrant labourers utilise the opportunities available for carrying out farming in the state. Every season, migrant labourers earn over Rs 3 crore from agricultural activities in Malappuram alone. Last year, people from Chhattisgarh flew down here to do the planting jobs. Youngsters and jobless people are reluctant to take up farming jobs due to a sense of shame over performing such tasks Our aim is to create a sense of pride among the youth for doing agricultural activities. The programme will also make them understand that they should be part of the nation-building process by helping out farmers.

KVK has already provided training to more than 50 youngsters in the district. The institute has also developed a team of farmers in the district who can work with youngsters as part of the programme. Youth clubs, organisations and individuals can take up the work on contract basis. Those interested should get in touch with the officials at the following number: 9447228022. As of now, youngsters are only taught how to plant seedlings. But in the future, exhaustive training on paddy cultivation and employing all types of crop growing methods will be provided. The ultimate aim of the programme is to create agricultural entrepreneurs from the district.