STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rift widens in NCP; factions convene meetings

In the afternoon, the district committee organised a local body election review meeting in the presence of party state president Peethambaran Master.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The infighting in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over Pala Assembly seat appears to be escalating with factions led by A K Saseendran and T P Peethambaran convening separate meetings in Kottayam on Saturday. The developments have thrown out ample indications that the party is heading for a vertical split

While the followers of Saseendran organised a commemoration meeting of C H Haridas, former state president of the Youth Congress (S) at Kottayam Press Club hall, party district committee that owes allegiance to the faction led by Peethambaran and Mani C Kappan convened an election review meeting at the district committee office. However, both sides dismissed reports portraying these as factional meetings. 

C H Haridas commemoration meeting was inaugurated by CPM district secretary V N Vasavan, which is considered as Saseendran faction’s attempt to reinforce its relations with the LDF. All the senior leaders of the Saseendran faction attended the meeting.

In the afternoon, the district committee organised a local body election review meeting in the presence of party state president Peethambaran Master. Though Mani C Kappan, MLA, arrived at the district committee office, he left the place before the meeting commenced.  Meanwhile Saseendran faction leader T V Baby also attended the meeting as part of the attempt to prevent the rival faction taking the command in the district committee. Former state office-bearer P K Anandakuttan skipped both meetings.
To avoid confusion, Peethambaran said some leaders could not attend the meeting due to personal inconvenience.

‘Claiming seat for losing party a strange argument’
Toughening its stance after meeting the NCP national president, party state leadership has categorically made it clear that the party would contest from four seats, where they contested in the previous election. Speaking to reporters after a party meeting in Kottayam, NCP state president T P Peethambaran said that it was a strange argument that NCPs sitting seat should be handed over to a party, which lost the contest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp