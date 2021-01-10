Stringing pieces together on a sewing machine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Like many these days, Simson Antony is working from home. On his industrial sewing machine. So what’s the big deal? For him, this is life rebooted, the transition having started just a month ago.

The 42-year-old Poonthura native was working in a BPO in Bengaluru when he lost his job after the Covid outbreak. He also lost his mother, Flory, during the period, and found himself on the verge of falling into the abyss of depression. But a course he did several years ago in fashion designing with the Apparel Training and Design Centre (ATDC) at the Kinfra International Apparel Park has come to his rescue. He has fought back, as a fashion designer. And his designs are selling like hot cakes.

Last month, in a desperate attempt to find sustenance, Simson put up a post on the Facebook group ‘Where in Trivandrum’ highlighting his plight as a family man with no income. He even thought of selling homemade food on the streets, but never gave fashion a chance amid a plethora of boutiques.

“I guess, tough times bring out the best in each of us. I had been styling and designing for family and friends for the past 20 years. I just decided to give my hobby the chance of a career. Now, I have orders until February,” said an elated Simson.

With the “fear factor” vanishing, he is preparing to upgade from a “one-man show” and launch his own brand with trained staff under him, give them quality training, with the support of his wife, Helen Rani, and their son Mell Michael.