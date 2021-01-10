STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman stages protest in front of husband’s home over ‘triple talaq’

The complaint is against Mohammad Iqbal, also from Chakkuvally, who had got married to the woman in 2018.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 23-year-old woman hailing from Chakkuvally, Bharanikhavu here has been on a satyagraha, in front of her in-laws’ residence for the last 14 days, in protest against the triple talaq allegedly pronounced by her husband. The complaint is against Mohammad Iqbal, also from Chakkuvally, who had got married to the woman in 2018. His wife and her family members said he had divorced her even as a case regarding the same was pending before the court.

According to the woman, she and her husband were together for barely 17 days after which he returned to his job overseas. The woman later went back to her parents following a dispute with her mother-in-law. Her relatives said the kin of Iqbal then demanded legal separation.The woman said  she approached the court  after the Jamaath and police failed to take action on her complaint. “I received an order from the Sasthamcotta munsiff court to enter my husband’s house. But when I came here with the order, they pushed me out and locked the gate. Since then I have been staging protest outside their home for securing my rights,” she said.

The woman, who had lost her father nine months ago,  alleged that Mohammad wanted to marry someone else after divorcing her. Her family members also accused her in-laws of  taking away all her jewellery. A complaint has been lodged with the Sooranad police regarding triple talaq.

Meanwhile, the police have denied the allegation regarding triple talaq. “There have been disputes between the two and they have mutually decided to end the marriage. Based on the woman’s complaint we have booked a case against her in-laws under Section 498-A. After she went ahead with the protest,  her in-laws shifted to a relative’s place due to the humiliation caused by the incident. Since a case is pending before the court regarding the same, we can take further action in the matter only after the verdict comes, which is scheduled to be pronounced on January 15,” said officers.

Plaint lodged 
The woman  said her husband had divorced her even as a case regarding the same was pending before the court
A complaint was lodged with the Sooranad police regarding triple talaq

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
triple talaq
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp