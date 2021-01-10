Woman stages protest in front of husband’s home over ‘triple talaq’

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 23-year-old woman hailing from Chakkuvally, Bharanikhavu here has been on a satyagraha, in front of her in-laws’ residence for the last 14 days, in protest against the triple talaq allegedly pronounced by her husband. The complaint is against Mohammad Iqbal, also from Chakkuvally, who had got married to the woman in 2018. His wife and her family members said he had divorced her even as a case regarding the same was pending before the court.

According to the woman, she and her husband were together for barely 17 days after which he returned to his job overseas. The woman later went back to her parents following a dispute with her mother-in-law. Her relatives said the kin of Iqbal then demanded legal separation.The woman said she approached the court after the Jamaath and police failed to take action on her complaint. “I received an order from the Sasthamcotta munsiff court to enter my husband’s house. But when I came here with the order, they pushed me out and locked the gate. Since then I have been staging protest outside their home for securing my rights,” she said.

The woman, who had lost her father nine months ago, alleged that Mohammad wanted to marry someone else after divorcing her. Her family members also accused her in-laws of taking away all her jewellery. A complaint has been lodged with the Sooranad police regarding triple talaq.

Meanwhile, the police have denied the allegation regarding triple talaq. “There have been disputes between the two and they have mutually decided to end the marriage. Based on the woman’s complaint we have booked a case against her in-laws under Section 498-A. After she went ahead with the protest, her in-laws shifted to a relative’s place due to the humiliation caused by the incident. Since a case is pending before the court regarding the same, we can take further action in the matter only after the verdict comes, which is scheduled to be pronounced on January 15,” said officers.

Plaint lodged

The woman said her husband had divorced her even as a case regarding the same was pending before the court

A complaint was lodged with the Sooranad police regarding triple talaq