Jacobites denied entry into churches again, Secretariat march tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jacobite faction members of the Malankara Church tried to re-enter several churches across the state, which were handed over to the Orthodox faction following the Supreme Court verdict, for the fifth consecutive Sunday.

In many of the churches, the priests and laity members were stopped by police at the gates. According to sources, except in the churches in Puthencruz, Kadamattom and Kandanad, entry for the laity was denied in the other churches across the state.

They were not allowed to enter the cemeteries either. The faction members were blocked by police at churches including St Mary’s Church in Kattachira near Kayamkulam, St John’s Church at Kannyaattunirappu, St Mary’s Church at Vadavukode and St

George Church at Mannathoor in Kochi, St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in Thrissur.

Initially, the faction members were denied entry into St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church at Puthencruz and St George Church, Kadamattom, but later the parishioners were allowed to offer prayers at the cemeteries.

Tension prevailed at Kattachira St Mary’s Church as the Jacobites were prevented from entering it. A Jacobite faction member alleged that their vicar, Fr Roy George, was attacked by police when they were protesting in front of the church.

“The gates were locked and the police blocked us from entering the church. Later, we staged a sit-in protest and the police used force to disperse us. That is when the vicar was attacked. However, there were no major injuries,” he said. Protests were reported from over 50 churches that were taken over from the Jacobite faction.

Meanwhile, the satyagraha staged by the faction in front of the Secretariat demanding an ordinance to overcome the court ruling against the Jacobite faction entered the 10th day on Sunday. The members of the faction will take out a Secretariat march on Tuesday. Priest trustee of the Jacobite faction Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil said the march will taken out following the Covid protocol. “A mass petition signed by hundreds of faithful will be submitted to the government at the end of the march. Till the ordinance is passed, we will continue our protest, even if it takes years,” said Fr Sleeba.

