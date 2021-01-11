Sailor Abhilash Tomy retires from Navy, to prepare for Golden Globe Race 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a surprise decision, celebrity sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy on Monday announced his decision to retire from the Indian Navy after serving the force for 20 years and six months.

He said he's taking premature retirement to prepare for the round-the-world sailing race Golden Globe Race (GGR) in 2022.

"Added a final suffix with the noon gun today. Retired. Much gratitude to everyone who voyaged along," tweeted the 41-year-old, who was hailed for his bravery after surviving a near-fatal injury when his yacht was damaged in a storm during the Golden Globe Race in 2018 off Western Australia.

"I'm planning to prepare for the 2022 Golden Globe Race," Tomy told The New Indian Express over the phone, adding that he would continue to be in Goa, where he's based now. A native of Changanassery, Kerala, Tomy said he is yet to decide on any other career plans for the moment. "Right now, my focus is to train and prepare well for the Golden Globe 2022," said Tomy, who is the first Indian and the second Asian to sail solo, nonstop, around the earth.

Asked if he has received any offers for a new career plan, Tomy said he made his retirement announcement only on Monday, and offers, if any, may come only later. "As I said earlier, my immediate plan is to prepare for next year's Golden Globe Race. Other things can be decided later," he said.

What was the reaction of his bosses at the Indian Navy? Tomy said the Indian Navy is obviously "sad" that a person with such a long experience is leaving the force.

Tomy's boat was damaged during the Golden Globe in 2018 when he was 82 days into the race and was in 3rd position.