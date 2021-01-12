UDF seeks EC’s intervention to prevent bogus voting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UDF delegation led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala met Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena seeking Election Commission’s intervention against bogus voting and anomalies. The delegation decided to hold talks with CEO Meena following widespread bogus voting complaints in the recent civic body elections. Apart from Chennithala, the UDF delegation comprised deputy opposition leader Dr M K Muneer and representatives of other allies P J Joseph and Anoop Jacob.

The UDF leaders apprised the CEO of rampant bogus voting which had been highlighted in the media. They alleged that nepotism and political manipulations were shown by the state government in the appointment of election officials which ended in bogus voting and anomalies.

The UDF leaders also claimed that officials who showed close allegiance to the ruling front were appointed as poll officials.

“They shied away from discharging their duties and instead resorted to rampant malpractices and political nepotism which affected the smooth functioning of civic body elections. It should be recalled that recently a presiding officer had come forward highlighting bogus voting being initiated by a CPM MLA which led him to threaten the professor of Kerala Agricultural University”, said the UDF delegation.