Bhima Founder’s Day: Study material, TV sets distributed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As pa rt of Bhima Founder’s Day, 105 students from Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Adoor, Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod, Salem, Marthandam, Madurai, and Nagercoil were handed over study material, TV sets and tablets.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the event while V S Sivakumar, MLA, was the chief guest. Gayathri Suhas welcomed the gathering and Bhima chairman B Govindan spoke about the charitable activities carried out by Bhima Group. O Rajagopal, MLA, Bhima MD M S Suhas and several other dignitaries attended the function.