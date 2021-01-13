Youth killed 78-year-old woman to steal jewellery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four days after the body of a 78-year-old woman was found in her house at Thiruvallam, the police have arrested the grandson of her domestic help proving that it was a murder. The arrested, Alex, 20, a finalyear degree student of Christian College, Kattakada, committed the crime to steal gold ornaments and lead a comfortable life, the police said. He is the grandson of Radha, the domestic help of Jaan Beevi who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Friday.

Earlier, the police had registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death ) of IPC. According to the police, the probe was conducted based on her relatives’ statements that gold ornaments, including bangles and chain, were missing. “Since the body was found by her domestic help Radha, the investigation progressed in that direction.

The postmortem report proved crucial as it revealed that the back of her head was thrashed. On questioning, Alex confessed that he killed her to rob her of the gold,” said V Sajikumar, Thiruvallam CI. He said the woman died soon as she was weak. “He took away 4.5 sovereigns of gold,” the officer said. The police said the incident took place last Friday around 2.30pm when Beevi was alone at home. Alex stayed in a house nearby.

When Radha came to his house for a nap, Alex went to Beevi’s house. He entered the house by breaking the lock on the back door. He insisted that Beevi give him her ornaments. When she refused, he thrashed her head on the wall three times and snatched the ornaments.