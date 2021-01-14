Cinemagoers' behaviour could trigger a rise in daily Covid cases: Experts

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reopening of theatres could open floodgates of accelerating the spread of Covid-19, if the actions of movie-goers on the first day were any indication, according to experts.Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ was the first movie released at 438 screens across the state on Wednesday. Though Covid-19 protocols were followed in seating arrangements, such restrictions did not come in the way of celebrations by fans inside and outside of theatres.

The fans who protested against a show cancellation due to technical glitch in Kozhikode, did not bother about social distancing norms. The actions of fans have not amused health experts who warned of its consequences.There is definitely going to be an increase if Covid protocol is not strictly followed, said Dr Sulphi M Noohu, central committee member, Indian Medical Association. “The opening of schools and travelling in public transport without following social distancing will also contribute to the rise in cases.”

According to him, the state has started feeling the impact of local body elections.The state continues to struggle in containing the daily cases along with a high test positivity rate. It also got the dubious distinction of having total Covid positive cases over 8 lakh. It is among the five states under the lens of the Centre for a high number of cases.

Experts have taken note of a lowering of guard of public. A survey conducted by CAPSULE (Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics), an initiative of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), found that many people are not wearing masks properly or not wearing them at all in public places. “We are not against easing restrictions. But at the same time people should take it as a personal responsibility to take precautions,” said CAPSULE chairman Dr U Nandakumar Nair.

According to him, the spread of infection is lesser in communities that adhere to precautionary measures. A relatively low use of masks was one of the major reasons for the spread in the US and United Kingdom.

“Any disease that causes around 30 deaths is a major disease. But we have taken it lightly after seeing it every day for long,” said Sulphi.According to health department, there were over 120 Covid deaths in the age category between 11 and 40, so far.