STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Let down by Kerala HC, state moves SC against CBI probe

The Special Leave Petition filed by the state submitted that the Single Judge had not referred to the contention that Life Mission or its officers cannot be brought under FCRA offences.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the case relating to the alleged irregularities in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project, the state government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the Kerala High Court order dismissing the petitions filed by the Life Mission CEO and Unitac managing director Santhosh Eappen. The petitions in HC had sought to quash the FIR registered by the CBI.

The government submitted that provisions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) cannot be invoked against it and that the CBI investigation is an abuse of the process of law. A vigilance enquiry is on with respect to allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

The Special Leave Petition filed by the state submitted that the Single Judge had not referred to the contention that Life Mission or its officers cannot be brought under FCRA offences. The government had no role in the agreement between UAE Red Crescent, a charitable organisation, and the two construction companies Unitac and Sane Ventures, the petition said. The CBI registered the FIR with mala fide intention,  guided by political and extraneous considerations, the petition added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Mission Supreme Court Kerala High Court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp