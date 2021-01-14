Let down by Kerala HC, state moves SC against CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the case relating to the alleged irregularities in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project, the state government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the Kerala High Court order dismissing the petitions filed by the Life Mission CEO and Unitac managing director Santhosh Eappen. The petitions in HC had sought to quash the FIR registered by the CBI.

The government submitted that provisions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) cannot be invoked against it and that the CBI investigation is an abuse of the process of law. A vigilance enquiry is on with respect to allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Special Leave Petition filed by the state submitted that the Single Judge had not referred to the contention that Life Mission or its officers cannot be brought under FCRA offences. The government had no role in the agreement between UAE Red Crescent, a charitable organisation, and the two construction companies Unitac and Sane Ventures, the petition said. The CBI registered the FIR with mala fide intention, guided by political and extraneous considerations, the petition added.