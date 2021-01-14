STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Petition in HC to produce traced 22-year-old woman who went missing in 2018

According to the petitioner, Jesna had been missing since March 22, 2018, from her home in Vechoochira. She was a second-year BCom student at St Dominic’s College, Kanjirappally then.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jesna Mariya James

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action, Ernakulam, has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to produce 22-year-old Jesna Mariya James who went missing in 2018 from Pathanamthitta as she has been reportedly traced.

According to the petitioner, Jesna had been missing since March 22, 2018, from her home in Vechoochira. She was a second-year BCom student at St Dominic’s College, Kanjirappally then. The High Court had dismissed a habeas corpus petition in 2018 seeking to trace and produce her saying that the court could not act on mere apprehension or vague allegations.

In the new petition, the organisation pointed out that former Pathanamthitta SP K G Simon, who retired on December 31, 2020, had stated in interviews given to media that Jesna was traced and would be brought back to the state after the lockdown. It is clear that the police have traced her. However, the police have not made any earnest efforts to get her released from the illegal custody of persons with whom she was found. She has been incommunicado with her relatives and acquaintances. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp