Kerala Budget 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: LDF government's final budget offers welfare balm to all sectors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last budget of the LDF government, presented in an election year, was noted for its announcements that catered to all sections of society.

Raising various welfare pensions, affecting pay hike for state employees and pensioners and the promise of generating nearly eight lakh job opportunities in various sectors were the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Friday.

The Finance Minister also created a record by presenting the longest budget ever, that lasted over three hours. Ths was the present LDF government's sixth budget and the 12th one by Isaac.

Here are the highlights: