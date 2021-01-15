STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala budget 2021: Relief for health dept amid COVID crisis as 4,000 new posts to be created 

In order to give due recognition to the health department, Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac said the department has been relieved from all spending restrictions in its fight in checking the pandemic.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget highlighted the role of state machinery in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, he also announced the creation of 4000 posts in the department and gave the freedom to decide on the posts.

It came as a significant offer as the finance minister has made it clear that the budget was presented at a time the state has been affected by the financial crisis accelerated by the pandemic.

The local bodies which are closely involved in the Covid-19 fight have been allocated Rs 1000 crore to help its finance.

