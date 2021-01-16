STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget 2021: E-vehicles to get 50% tax discount for 5 years

Giving much impetus to e-mobility aimed at reducing carbon emission, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has offered several benefits to e-automotive sector.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving much impetus to e-mobility aimed at reducing carbon emission, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has offered several benefits to e-automotive sector. To encourage the use of e-vehicles in the state, where 2,000 e-vehicles have already been registered, Isaac has announced that full hybrid battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles will be given 50 per cent reduction in motor vehicle tax for the first five years. The budget offers a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 to 10,000 e-autorickshaws, besides converting 3,000 KSRTC diesel engine buses to LNG /CNG.

The government will go for maximum number of e-cars in various departments and KSEB will install 236 charging stations in 2021-22. “The future is e-mobility and the budget aims at encouraging it as a sustainable model of mobility.

The tax waiver for e-vehicles and subsidy for e-autos will go a long way in attracting people to e-mobility. With necessary infrastructure being set up by KSEB and private players, e-mobility is expected to grow by 30 per cent in the next two years,” said Shajahan A, MD, Kerala Automobiles Ltd.

e-mobility the future
10,000 e-autorickshaws to get subsidy of Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000
3,000 KSRTC diesel engine buses to be converted into LNG/CNG
2,000 e-vehicles already registered in the state
KSEB to set up 236 charging stations in 2021-22

