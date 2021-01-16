Kerala Budget 2021: Job creation key takeaway

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The key takeaway from the ‘swansong’ budget of the LDF government was undoubtedly its thrust on job creation. The government perhaps realised that the state, which is reeling under the impact of Covid pandemic, cannot recover unless its festering unemployment issue is not addressed. “Eight lakh employment opportunities will be created in 2021-22,” Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said, while presenting the budget. Of this, three lakh will be for the educated while the remaining five lakh will be for the others, he added.

The budget noted with concern that the unemployment rate of people in the 15-59 age group was nearly double the national average. Besides, only 28.5% of women are employed compared to 73.5% of men. The budget proposes the creation of a digital platform with details of the available workforce. They will be provided workstations at concessional rates and loans to procure computers and other peripherals, according to the budget.

Along with five lakh women professionals, there are another 40 lakh educated women who are staying at home but are willing to work from home or a nearer location, Isaac noted. Including the 16 lakh educated youngsters, who have registered with the employment exchange, the total workforce comes to 60 lakh. “Registration for the digital platform for jobs will begin next month.

The government expects to provide jobs to at least 20 lakh people over five years,” he said. The government proposes to impart training to the workforce in various skills. The Kerala Development Innovation Strategy Council will be allocated `200 crore to maintain regular contact with global job providing companies, impart training to job seekers, among others.