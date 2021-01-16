STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget 2021: Lens zooms in on higher education sector

The All Kerala Government College Teachers  (AKGCT) has lauded the state government for giving high priority for the higher education sector.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget has given an unprecedented boost to the state’s higher education sector, which had been relegated to the background due to the LDF government’s extra focus on its flagship mission to improve school education.Finance Minister Thomas Isaac announced a six-point action plan for the higher education sector, billed as a “development strategy”. The budget proposes improving enrolment ratio in higher educational institutions to 75 per cent as against a national average of 37 per cent.

A Rs 200 crore grant to universities to improve their infrastructure, another Rs 1,000 crore to affiliated colleges and setting up of 30 fully autonomous inter-university study centres within universities at a cost of Rs 100 crore are among the highlights. The state has granted 500 Nava Kerala post doctoral fellowships ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month to attract the best minds to the state.The budget also proposes filling of 886 teaching posts in universities. In addition to this, the state government will create 150 more faculty positions, Isaac said.

The All Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) has lauded the state government for giving high priority for the higher education sector. In a statement, AKGCT said the various proposals announced in the budget would help the state become a hub of higher education.

The All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) said the state budget gives strength and hope to the higher education sector. In a statement, AKPCTA said the announcement that 1,000 new faculty appointments would be carried out, has given hope to a large number of young aspirants.

major proposals
Colleges and universities to accommodate 3-4 lakh more students.
1,000 more faculty will be appointed in the higher education sector
30 Centres of Excellence would come up in the universities
500 post-doctoral fellowships with a monthly stipend of up to Rs 1 lakh

Rs 200 cr aid from KIIFB for infrastructure development of universities

Rs 1,000 cr financial aid for colleges affiliated to various universities
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
higher education Kerala budget
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp