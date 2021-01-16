Knowledge society will be game changer: Isaac

By Express News Service

Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Friday presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. In an interview with Special Correspondent M S Vidyanandan, Isaac said he was happy to initiate a game changer on the development front. Excerpts:



What if you are asked to select the best announcement in this budget? Also, the programmes which you consider path-breaking?

The Knowledge Society programme is my pick. It aims at Kerala’s transformation into a digital economy. The whole knowledge Kerala package... it is for the first time in my life that I’m doing the conceptualisation of such a huge programme. It is a total package. Establishing centres of excellence, a four-point programme to convert knowledge into innovation and a six-point programme to convert innovations into startups and many more.

This package aims at making Kerala a knowledge economy, to create employment opportunities and help development. My second choice is the programme to prevent atrocities against women. Crime mapping will be done in all local self-government areas. Safety projects will be compulsorily developed on the basis of this data. And my third choice is the programme for absolute eradication of poverty. These three will be game changers for the state.

The budget which has several big-ticket development and social security programmes seems to have ignored the resource mobilisation part. Was it deliberate?

Resource mobilisation programmes would be unpleasant always. We chose to exclude them as the election is nearing. The next budget, when we are voted to power, will have resource mobilisation programmes. The development programmes in this budget will be continued.

Are you confident of getting a consecutive term for the LDF. What’s your take on the UDF’s NYAY scheme to give Rs 6,000 to the poor families? Many view it as a move to counter the LDF government’s mileage through social security pension.

I’m certain LDF will continue in power. And NYAY... it lacks clarity. How many people will benefit from it? Also, UDF faces a credibility issue considering its contribution to the social security pension scheme. They defaulted it on many occasions. The pension amount increased from Rs 100 to Rs 1,600 over the years. Except for a Rs 200 hike, every other increase was made by LDF governments.

Universal health insurance was a much-hyped promise of your 2019 budget. A major component, the insurance scheme for employees and pensioners, is still a non-starter. Will it be implemented?

There are some complex issues in implementing Medisep, the proposed insurance scheme for employees and pensioners. We had to go for a re-tender after employees protested against the insurance provider which made the lowest quote. The same provider has quoted the lowest in the second tender as well. We are exploring legal options.