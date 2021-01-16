Two tourists from Tamil Nadu drowned while bathing in river in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two tourists from Tamil Nadu drowned while bathing at Mannathipalam on the Nooradi-Karappara route in Nelliampathy on Saturday.

They were part of an eight-member team from Tirupur who came for sightseeing in Nelliampathy as part of the Pongal celebrations.

They were identified as Kirubakaran, 22 , son of Muthu, Vellarikad, Tirupur and Kishore, 22, son of Balasubramaniam, Angamalan Nagar, Naatipalayam, Tirupur.

Padagiri police said the eight-member team had entered the waters at Mannathipalam at 11 am and came back to the banks.

At noon, one of the youths again entered the waters on seeing a fish. There was a pit in the river and he slipped into it. The other person tried to save him and he was also drowned in the process.

The bodies have been taken to the district hospital in Palakkad. The postmortem will be conducted and the bodies handed over to relatives.