What clicked, what didn’t? People from different walks of life rate the Kerala budget

Dr N K Sanil Kumar
Urologist, Kochi
What he liked
4,000 new posts in health sector is a major boost to the sector
Emphasis on pharmaceutical industry.
Special park for cancer medicines under KSDP
Focus on agricultural sector
What he didn’t
No focus on research in health sector
No mention about
virology institutes in T’Puram and Kozhikode
Insurance coverage needs discussions
Sreepriya U S
Nurse, Thiruvananthapuram
What she liked
More employment opportunities for skilled women
Increase in pension amount
Provision for Covid vaccine
Retaining and expanding of Karunya scheme
What she didn’t
Method of choosing beneficiaries of laptop distribution
No additional posts of pharmacists and junior public health inspector in govt sector
Viju Jacob
Managing director, Synthite Industries
What he liked
Social welfare pension hike. 30% more to benefit
Increase in MSP of paddy to J28/kg
Higher allocation of J100 crore to tourism
Ending of flood cess by July 2021
Railway project to Munnar
What he didn’t
Increased MSP of rubber — J170/kg — still insufficient
No clear path to reduce budget deficit
No planned progress of KIIFB projects
No indication on revival steps
Vandana Agarwal
Homemaker, Ernakulam
What she liked
Sops for developing public education system
Benefits announced for higher education sector
Boost for ayurveda sector
Allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission
What she didn’t
Middle-class businessmen in foodgrain business
losing out
No mention of quality roads
Instead of just providing loans, creation of demand is very important
Nidhila Lailu Student, Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode
What she liked
Filling of 855 vacant posts and creation of 150 vacancies in universities
J1,000 crore to affiliated colleges
Free internet and laptop distribution scheme especially during the time of online education
What she didn’t
Not enough emphasis on higher education
Laptop scheme should benefit all needy students
No clarity on completion date of projects like centres of excellence in universities
C Dhaneesh Chandran
Footwear shop owner, East Fort, T’Puram
What he liked
Good allocation for public health sector in the wake of pandemic
Several projects for capital city
Fund allocation
for NRIs
Building of more houses for poor through LIFE Mission
What he didn’t
VAT extension by one more year will deal major blow to traders
Trade sector completely neglected
Budget speech turned out to be election stunt