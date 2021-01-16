What clicked, what didn’t? People from different walks of life rate the Kerala budget

By Express News Service

Dr N K Sanil Kumar

Urologist, Kochi

What he liked

4,000 new posts in health sector is a major boost to the sector

Emphasis on pharmaceutical industry.

Special park for cancer medicines under KSDP

Focus on agricultural sector

What he didn’t

No focus on research in health sector

No mention about

virology institutes in T’Puram and Kozhikode

Insurance coverage needs discussions

Sreepriya U S

Nurse, Thiruvananthapuram

What she liked

More employment opportunities for skilled women

Increase in pension amount

Provision for Covid vaccine

Retaining and expanding of Karunya scheme

What she didn’t

Method of choosing beneficiaries of laptop distribution

No additional posts of pharmacists and junior public health inspector in govt sector

Viju Jacob

Managing director, Synthite Industries

What he liked

Social welfare pension hike. 30% more to benefit

Increase in MSP of paddy to J28/kg

Higher allocation of J100 crore to tourism

Ending of flood cess by July 2021

Railway project to Munnar

What he didn’t

Increased MSP of rubber — J170/kg — still insufficient

No clear path to reduce budget deficit

No planned progress of KIIFB projects

No indication on revival steps

Vandana Agarwal

Homemaker, Ernakulam

What she liked

Sops for developing public education system

Benefits announced for higher education sector

Boost for ayurveda sector

Allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission

What she didn’t

Middle-class businessmen in foodgrain business

losing out

No mention of quality roads

Instead of just providing loans, creation of demand is very important

Nidhila Lailu Student, Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode

What she liked

Filling of 855 vacant posts and creation of 150 vacancies in universities

J1,000 crore to affiliated colleges

Free internet and laptop distribution scheme especially during the time of online education

What she didn’t

Not enough emphasis on higher education

Laptop scheme should benefit all needy students

No clarity on completion date of projects like centres of excellence in universities

C Dhaneesh Chandran

Footwear shop owner, East Fort, T’Puram

What he liked

Good allocation for public health sector in the wake of pandemic

Several projects for capital city

Fund allocation

for NRIs

Building of more houses for poor through LIFE Mission

What he didn’t

VAT extension by one more year will deal major blow to traders

Trade sector completely neglected

Budget speech turned out to be election stunt