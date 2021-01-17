CSI central Kerala diocese gets new bishop

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Rev Sabu K Cherian has been selected the new bishop of the central Kerala diocese of the Church of South India (CSI). He was selected by a committee headed by CSI moderator Rev A Dharmaraj Rasalam at the CSI headquarters in Chennai.

The consecration of the new bishop will be held at CSI Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kottayam on Monday. The ceremony will be led by Rev Dharmaraj Rasalam in the presence of Rev Reuben Mark, deputy moderator, Fernandas Rathina Raja, general secretary, and Prof Dr Vimal Sukumar, treasurer. Bishops of CSI and other Churches, administrative committee leaders of the diocese, presbyters, sisters, synod members and laymen will attend the ceremony.