Gold smuggling: Customs seeks 10-day custody of Rabins Hameed

 Rabins was the person who allegedly used to send gold from the UAE and collect money for it through reverse hawala channel.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the gold smuggling case has sought the custody of Rabins Hameed -—who was deported from the UAE — for 10 days.The customs has moved a petition in this regard at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) court. Rabins was the person who allegedly used to send gold from the UAE and collect money for it through reverse hawala channel.

He was deported from the UAE following the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the alleged terror funding angle in the gold smuggling case. Later, the NIA recorded his arrest.Recently, the customs recorded his statement under Section 108 of the Customs Act and registered his arrest at the jail.

Following a petition, the court has asked to produce Rabins before it next week. Meanwhile, the customs will soon serve a notice on Joint Protocol Officer Shine A Haq. There are reports that he will be asked to appear for interrogation in connection with the US dollar smuggling incident, which is linked to the gold smuggling case.

