Sree Chitra’s cheap biomed devices get tech transfer deal

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) or  a hole in the heart is among the most common type of heart disorders that is present at birth.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biomedical devices developed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) - one for closing hole in heart and another to prevent bleeding in brain - are expected to provide cheaper alternatives to imported devices. It has signed a technology transfer agreement with Pune-based medical device manufacturer Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd. 

The deal was signed by Dr K Jayakumar, director of SCTIMST, and Jitendra Hedge, managing director of Biorad Medisys, in the presence of Dr Jitendra J Jadhav, director of National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore (CSIR-NAL).SCTIMST has developed the two biomedical implant devices namely Atrial Septal Defect Occluder and Intracranial Flow Diverter Stentsin in collaboration with CSIR-NAL.

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) or  a hole in the heart is among the most common type of heart disorders that is present at birth. The device developed by SCTIMST promotes better healing and also has softer edge for minimizing the damage to adjacent tissue, said a statement. At present, the demand for the device in India is met by imports.

Flow diverters stents are used for diverting blood flow away from the bulged arteries in brain and thereby reducing the chances of its rupture. The ruptures result in bleeding into the space around the brain and can cause stroke. Currently, there is no indigenous flow diverter stents manufactured in India. The cost of the Chitra Flow Diverter stent is expected to be priced significantly lower than the imported ones, said the statement.

