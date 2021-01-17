Swiss response to Wayanad Coffee awaited 

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The ‘Wayanad Coffee’, a brand brought out by the Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS), a cooperative of over 13,000 farmers, is eagerly awaiting export feedback after sending their samples to Switzerland. According to Jubunu K R, BDS Coffee division manager, it is only through export that the Wayanad Coffee – which already has a GI tag and the plus point of being a carbon-neutral project – can be established as a robust brand at the global level. Samples have also been sent to Himachal Pradesh, said Jubunu.

“Wayanad Robusta is known worldwide as one of the best among Robusta varieties. The shady regions of Wayanad, where 80 per cent of the coffee is grown, gives it a better flavour and aroma,” she added.The BDS Wayanad Coffee, which was launched in October last year, is currently available in all outlets of the state-owned Consumerfed, DTPC outlets, and 140 BDS outlets across the state. “We already have the infrastructure and the capacity to produce one tonne of coffee a day. More than 50 per cent of this capacity is being utilised now,” said Jubunu.

According to the state budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday, Wayanad Coffee is all set for an elaborate launch in February. The coffee is expected to be available in vending machines by April.

Currently, BDS’ coffee is available in two variants. The first is 100/200g packets of blended coffee, which comprises 80 per cent Robusta and 20 per cent Arabica. The second is a a filter-coffee combo, which is available with a stainless steel coffee filter.

However, even as they welcome the budget decision to fix the base price of coffee at `90, coffee growers in the high-range district have concerns. “What we need most is an adequate price for coffee. The present rate of coffee cherry is `64 per kg. It has been so since 1991. We do not have permission to irrigate or use goods autorickshaws in the plantation. If the blooming shower fails in February, the crop would be in peril. If we can’t irrigate, what is our alternative? All these are crippling issues,” said Rathnakaran J, a small coffee grower.