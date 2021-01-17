STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swiss response to Wayanad Coffee awaited 

According to the state budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday, Wayanad Coffee is all set for an elaborate launch in February.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

BDS Wayanad Coffee

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The ‘Wayanad Coffee’, a brand brought out by the Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS), a cooperative of over 13,000 farmers, is eagerly awaiting export feedback after sending their samples to Switzerland. According to Jubunu K R, BDS Coffee division manager, it is only through export that the Wayanad Coffee – which already has a GI tag and the plus point of being a carbon-neutral project – can be established as a robust brand at the global level. Samples have also been sent to Himachal Pradesh, said Jubunu.

“Wayanad Robusta is known worldwide as one of the best among Robusta varieties. The shady regions of Wayanad, where 80 per cent of the coffee is grown, gives it a better flavour and aroma,” she added.The BDS Wayanad Coffee, which was launched in October last year, is currently available in all outlets of the state-owned Consumerfed, DTPC outlets, and 140 BDS outlets across the state. “We already have the infrastructure and the capacity to produce one tonne of coffee a day. More than 50 per cent of this capacity is being utilised now,” said Jubunu. 

According to the state budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday, Wayanad Coffee is all set for an elaborate launch in February. The coffee is expected to be available in vending machines by April. 

Currently, BDS’ coffee is available in two variants. The first is 100/200g packets of blended coffee, which comprises 80 per cent Robusta and 20 per cent Arabica. The second is a a filter-coffee combo, which is available with a stainless steel coffee filter.

However, even as they welcome the budget decision to fix the base price of coffee at `90, coffee growers in the high-range district have concerns. “What we need most is an adequate price for coffee. The present rate of coffee cherry is `64 per kg. It has been so since 1991. We do not have permission to irrigate or use goods autorickshaws in the plantation. If the blooming shower fails in February, the crop would be in peril. If we can’t irrigate, what is our alternative? All these are crippling issues,” said Rathnakaran J, a small coffee grower.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ayanad Coffee
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi gets emotional as he thanks frontline workers during Covid-19 vaccine launch
Gallery
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp