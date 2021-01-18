STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IPS officer points out graft in police canteens

Says headquaters ignored previous reports; Irregularities to the tune of D43 lakh detected in Adoor canteen

Published: 18th January 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Throwing light on corrupt practices prevailing in the police, an IPS officer has written a letter to the State Police Chief on the irregularities prevailing in the functioning of the police canteens in the state. 

The letter written by Jayanath J, Commandant of KAP Battalion III, Adoor, pointed out that irregularities to the tune of Rs 43 lakh were detected in the Subsidiary Central Police Canteen there.  The letter, sent on January 4, said Rs 43 lakh was spent during 2018-19 on buying commodities that did not stand a chance of being sold. 

The letter also said products worth Rs 11.5 lakh purchased during 2018-19 had gone missing from the canteen. Unaccounted products worth Rs 2.24 lakh were recovered from the canteen, the letter pointed out.
As per the letter, the integrity of some staff members of the canteen is questionable. One of the daily wage staffer, who is a relative of a policeman, was found to be working on behalf of the companies that supply goods to the canteen. “He has also been receiving salary from them,” the letter said.

The letter also pointed out lapses in the functioning of the Police Headquarters. The IPS officer alleged that the purchase of unsalable goods was done as per the instructions given on WhatsApp by a woman employee in the Police Headquarters. The manager of the battalion had also pointed out corruption pertaining to the construction of the canteen. 

All these matters were conveyed to the Police Headquarters, but no measures were taken to punish the culprits, the letter read. Jayanath also said an external agency should be roped in to probe the matter. “ Adoor canteen is a small one, recording an annual sale of Rs 15-20 crore. If these many irregularities are 
spotted in such a place, it can be assumed that corruption was rife in other canteens too.”

The letter also recommended handing over the canteen auditing to the CAG and fixing a two-years cap on those who are running the canteens. This cap should be made mandatory from the shop floors to the Police Headquarters, the letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp