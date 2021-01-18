STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayali main organiser of Joe Biden’s inauguration

Maju’s mother, Saroja Varghese, a former nurse in the US, is super excited about her son’s accomplishments.

Published: 18th January 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Maju with his wife Julie

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the USA on Wednesday, there is something to cheer for the Malayalis. Biden has picked 43-year-old Maju Varghese, who has his roots in Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, as the executive director of the four-member Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) which organises the activities around his swearing-in. 

Maju’s mother, Saroja Varghese, a former nurse in the US, is super excited about her son’s accomplishments. She told TNIE that though the family is proud of him, an unexpected death of a young friend who was very close to them has left them in mourning.Ever since Biden announced his PIC team, one of the most sought-after Indian-Americans has been Maju. But he remained elusive other than becoming active on his Twitter handle occasionally. A leading Malayali television journalist based in New York told TNIE that the majority of Indian media has been after Majo over the last several weeks.

“Maju is super busy, virtually impossible to get. Lots of Indian media have been trying to reach Maju, who is flying below the ladder. His mother has been equally busy,” said a leading Malayali television journalist. Maju was born to immigrants Mathew Varghese and Saroja Varghese and brought up in the US.

It was Saroja who first landed in the US as a nurse in 1972 alone after working with the Indian Air Force. Later, she took her husband and elder daughter, Manju, to the US. Recently, Majo had had shared his origin and his parent’s immigration story on Twitter when he shot to fame in India. 

Saroja stays with her elder daughter Manju and her family in Florida. Saroja who worked as a nurse at Columbia University Presbyterian Hospital and Long Island Jewish Hospital took to writing Malayalam travelogue, autobiography and short stories after her retirement. One of her notable works has been ‘Priya Joe, Ninakkayi Ee Varikal’ after her husband’s death. Most of her books have been translated into English. She told TNIE that she is proud of her son’s accomplishments.

“We had the death of a very young friend who was very close to my family in an accident. Not only that, as you know, my son is very busy due to the present situation related to his responsibilities. I don’t want to make any comments under these circumstances,” said Saroja.

Though Maju is not at all connected with the Malayali community, his mother is very active among the fraternity members and they feel that her son’s success doesn’t come as a surprise, implying that the family is known for its never-say-die attitude against all odds. Maju studied political science and economics at the University of Massachusetts, and took his judicial law degree from Hofstra University in New York. Maju met his wife, Julie, when they were both working for the former US presidential candidate Al Gore’s election campaign. The couple has a 14-year-old son, Evan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp