STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Reshuffle imperative to save KSRTC, says MD

Biju Prabhakar says those who resist modernisation will have no place in corp

Published: 18th January 2021 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar made a scathing attack on a section of employees who, he alleged, are exploiting the corporation, he reiterated his stance on Sunday and stressed the need to bring in professional management at the top to save the public sector utility from its current crisis. In a Facebook live, he assured the employees that he had never castigated them en masse. 

“Only five per cent of the employees are engaged in various malpractices and those big sharks were upset with my remarks on Saturday. It is sad to note that some senior officials in the main corporation office do not even speak with each other. How can the corporation stage a strong comeback when a section of officials who take vital decisions in the corporation are not interested in the official affairs?” he asked. 

“In Vadakara depot, a staffer had evaded duty for 120 days saying he was in a containment zone. He is still with the corporation. A section of officials show no sense of responsibility or accountability. The inefficient top and middle management cadre are a curse of KSRTC. It should change and a professional management has to be put in place.  The new subsidiary company, KSRTC-SWIFT, proposed for operating buses funded by KIIFB is one such decision to handle affairs in a professional manner,” he said. 

The recommendations of the Sushil Khanna committee for reducing expenses and enhancing non-ticket revenue will have to be implemented and those who raise a banner of revolt against the revival and modernisation of KSRTC will not have any place in the corporation. 

At the same time, he reiterated that no employee will be fired on account of poor performance but a reshuffle is imperative. Despite the success of CNG-powered buses, KSRTC officials are not interested in bringing in change in the fleet. “Come what may, the corporation will go ahead with the plan of switching to CNG,” he said.

Finance Inspection Wing for detailed probe
T’Puram: The Finance Inspection Wing has recommended a detailed probe into the anomalies detected in KSRTC accounts. Its investigation found that the corporation’s headquarters, the chief office, did not have official records pertaining to the Rs 100.75 crore spent between 2010 and 2013. Not only that, the investigation team could not find statements regarding transactions carried out between the chief office and depots during the period. Four persons, including  executive director K M Sreekumar, were named by the FIW in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Biju Prabhakar
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp