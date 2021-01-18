Party workers in Kayamkulam had back-stabbed me: G Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has said party workers in Kayamkulam had back-stabbed him in the 2001 assembly election and that he will not contest from the assembly constituency again.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the inauguration of Muttel Bridge at Devikulangara panchayat in Kayamkulam on Sunday, he said, “The MLA of Kayamkulam is performing well. She has implemented several projects. Pinarayi Vijayan will become the chief minister of the state again, but I am not sure whether will be the PWD minister again.” The minister also said the removal of local MLA U Prathibha’s name and photo from the poster published as part of the inauguration of Muttel Bridge will only help the party’s opponents, he said.

Local CPM and DYFI leaders omitted the MLA’s name and photo from the poster posted in the Facebook page of the party area committee. After several party workers criticised the move, local leaders explained that it was a mistake. Later, the MLA also wrote a critical post without mentioning any name in her Facebook page. The MLA and local party leaders had been engaged in barbs on social media on various issues in the past too.