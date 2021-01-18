Rahul Gandhi comes out with theme-based calendar on Wayanad's locales, news makers

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has unveiled his calendar for the year 2021 which showcases

the natural splendours of his parliamentary constituency. Besides the pristine beauty of 12 locales in the Lok Sabha seat, the calendar features the bio of 12 persons hailing from the region who had made a mark in their chosen fields.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprises parts of neighbouring Malappuram district and Kozhikode as well as Wayanad. The calendar was brought out as part of 'Nammude Wayanad' project, through which the breathtakingly beautiful interior areas of the district are highlighted to make them must visit destinations on the tourism circuit.

The 12 landscapes featured in the calendar, include paintings of Cheruvayal paddy field, Keralamkundu Falls, Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Connolly Teak Museum, Thamarassery mountain pass, Banasurasagar dam, the Chaliyar, Chembramala, Pazhassi Raja memorial, Vellarimala, Phantom Para and Kotillam in Panamaram.

The 12 news makers from Wayanad constituency who have found a place on the calendar, include Kumbhama, who is active in organic farming irrespective of her physical disabilities, Muhammed Aashik, who became a superstar at the special school children's festival, Mathew and Mary, a nonagenarian couple from Surabhi Kavala in Pulpally, C Vinod, the first graduate and researcher from the Cholanaikkan group, who still lives in jungles and caves, Jimna Abraham, international volleyball player, Visakh M M, skipper of the Kerala football squad which finished second in the National School Games, Niyas Chola, who made learning fun through song, M K Vishnu, a paniya tribal, who won two gold and one silver at the Kerala School Sports Festival, Telan Saji, regarded as a wonder kid with his self - developed machines, Farsana Rafeeque K, the only girl from Kerala to attend the Indian Air Force para jumping camp in Agra, M Dileep, a Guinness world record holder in painting, and Nisha P S, a poet from Meenangadi who lost her sight, have found a place in the calendar. The theme of the calendar has been widely applauded.

With the help of local Congressmen, efforts are under way to distribute the English and Malayalam versions of the calendar in the Wayanad constituency. The locations and newsmakers featured in the calendar were chosen on the basis of the feedback from party workers who responded to Rahul Gandhi's call.