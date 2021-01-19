7,891 health workers vaccinated on day 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 7,891 health workers took the first dose of Covishield on the second day of vaccination. Though the plan was to vaccinate 11,851 health workers, only 66.59 per cent of the target could be achieved.The Covid immunisation was launched on Saturday with over 8,000 people taking the vaccine while 57 took the jab on the next day. So far over 16,000 people received the first dose of vaccine. Palakkad continued to top the districts with 657 vaccinations. Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Wayanad had less than 500 vaccinations.

There were 127 vaccination centres on Monday as the health department changed some of the centres to suit the convenience of beneficiaries. A vaccine centre was opened in Thiruvananthapuram medical college on Friday. There will be new centres in general hospital, community health centre sat Pulluvila and Anchuthengu here on Tuesday.

“New centres will be opened as some of the smaller centres have already completed vaccination of people registered at the particular centre,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. According to her, no adverse reaction of vaccine has been reported so far. All vaccine centres are equipped with Adverse Events Following Immunization kits and ambulance service.

4 MLAs test Covid +ve

T’Puram: Four MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19. It has come at a time when the budget session is ongoing. The four are Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan, Koyilandi MLA K Dasan, Kollam MLA M Mukesh and Peermade MLA E S Bijimol. While Dasan and Ansalan have been admitted to Thiruva-nanthapuram Medical College Hospital, Mukesh is under home care in Kollam. Bijimol was the first member to test positive and is in her hometown at present.

3,921 recover in state

T’Puram: The state recorded 3,346 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries on Monday. A total of 33,093 samples were processed on the day and the test positivity rate stood at 10.11 per cent. So far, 89,54,140 samples have been tested. The death of 17 more people were confirmed as due to Covid, taking the total toll to 3,480. As many as 1,247 persons with symptoms were admitted to various hospitals. Of the 56 returnees who tested positive on the day, nine contracted the infection due to the new Covid strain.